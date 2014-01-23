Jan 23 Target Corp's chief financial
officer will testify before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee
on Feb. 4 about a massive data breach in what is likely to be
the first time the retailer publicly answers questions about the
unprecedented attack.
The committee is chaired by Senator Patrick Leahy, a Vermont
Democrat and author of one of the few data security bills under
consideration.
John Mulligan, who is executive vice president as well as
chief financial officer, oversees Target's financial portfolio,
including finance and retail services, company spokeswoman Molly
Snyder said in an email confirming his appearance before the
panel.
Representatives of the Federal Trade Commission, the Secret
Service and the Department of Justice are also slated to testify
at the hearing, according to the committee's schedule.
Last week, Democratic lawmakers called for a congressional
inquiry into the hacking of credit and debit card data of tens
of millions of customers of the No. 3 U.S. retailer during the
holiday shopping season.
Target, based in Minneapolis, has said a breach of its
networks resulted in the theft of about 40 million credit and
debit card records and 70 million other records with customer
information.
Privately owned luxury retail chain Neiman Marcus has said
it too was victim of a cyber attack, and sources have told
Reuters other retail chains have been hacked.