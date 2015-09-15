CHICAGO, Sept 15 Target Corp said on
Tuesday it has partnered with Instacart Inc to deliver groceries
for as little as $3.99 per order, as it overhauls its food
business and competes with Amazon.com Inc's grocery
delivery service.
The discount retailer will launch a pilot to test the
offering in its hometown of Minneapolis and customers in some
areas will be able to order online for food, pet products and
baby items from two Target stores and have them delivered to
their homes.
Target has been revamping its grocery department after
customer complaints about freshness and product quality, and
the business has been a key priority for Chief Executive Brian
Cornell. The company's grocery division accounted for more than
20 percent of revenue last year, with approximately $18 billion
in sales.
The push expands online order options for Target customers,
who can get free delivery within five days on a $25 minimum
order.
At $3.99 per order, Target customers would have to place 75
orders to match the cost of Amazon's annual $299 delivery fee
for groceries.
Online groceries are a $10.9 billion industry in the United
States, and the market is expected to grow 9.6 percent annually
through 2019, according to a December report by market research
firm IbisWorld. One of the largest players in the segment is
Amazon Fresh, which delivers in Seattle, New York, Philadelphia,
and northern and southern California.
Target's grocery delivery pilot follows on a recent
expansion of its curbside pick-up test, which started in San
Francisco.
With the partnership, Target joins an increasingly
long list of companies using Instacart for last mile delivery,
including Whole Foods Market Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp
and most recently the H-E-B grocery chain in Texas.
Instacart does not hold inventory but picks up orders from
the store and brings them to a customer's home in as little as
one hour. The company said it was exploring plans to expand
Target deliveries beyond Minneapolis.
