Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
March 14 U.S. discount chain Target Corp has agreed to buy Chefs Catalog and Cooking.com to boost its ability to sell cooking products and kitchenware online.
The company did not disclose the financial terms of the two separate deals, which are expected to close within 30 days.
Target does not expect the deals to affect its results this year in any meaningful way.
Chefs Catalog, backed by San Francisco-based private equity firm JH Partners, sells everything from utensils to kitchen tools directly to customers. The Colorado Springs-based company runs the www.chefscatalog.com website.
Cooking.com sells more than 30,000 kitchen products as well as recipes, cookbooks and member-submitted cooking content. The e-commerce company is based in Marina del Rey, California.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).
March 3 CSX Corp is nearing a deal with one of its largest investors, activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, to sign up veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the U.S. railroad company's CEO, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.