* Tablets are hot; Kindles to get their own display
* Demand for new Call of Duty game stronger than last year
* Electronics promoted weekly in ads starting Oct. 30
By Jessica Wohl
Oct 25 Guns and bloodshed may be the perfect
gifts to ensure a merry Christmas for Target Corp (TGT.N).
The U.S. discount chain hopes that a new slate of video
games, along with gadgets such as e-readers and tablets, will
lead to a strong holiday season in the electronics department,
an executive said on Tuesday.
"Within gaming it's been a pretty soft industry over the
course of the year, but I do think that given the slate of
games this fall we should be set up to have a really strong
holiday," said Nik Nayar, Target's vice president of
electronics and gaming.
Electronic Arts Inc's ERTS.O "Battlefield 3" hit stores
on Tuesday and fans are placing orders for Activision Blizzard
Inc's (ATVI.O) "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3," which debuts
on Nov. 8. [ID:nN1E79A0RK]
Target feels "really good" about "Battlefield" and orders
for the new "Call of Duty" game are ahead of last year when
another version of the game was launched, Nayar said.
With the economy weighing on the minds of shoppers, U.S.
holiday spending is expected to rise modestly. [ID:nN1E79H0Z8]
Target and its competitors are gearing up for what could be
a price war. Target matches prices if shoppers find items
advertised for less at other stores, so it can compete with the
new "Christmas Price Guarantee" that rival Wal-Mart Stores Inc
(WMT.N) announced on Monday. [ID:nL3E7LO16A].
On Tuesday, Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) said it would offer
free shipping on online orders from Nov. 1 through Dec. 27.
Target, which offers free shipping on online orders of $50
or more, is thinking about its options on matching plans from
competitors, Nayar said. Meanwhile, its website crashed on
Tuesday for the second time in six weeks. [ID:nN1E79O1OY]
For now, Target will promote its trade-in plan, which gives
shoppers Target gift cards when they bring in old electronics,
and a 5 percent discount for Target credit card holders.
Target will highlight items such as video games and
televisions in weekly circulars starting on Oct. 30. Gadgets
such as Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhone and iPad, LCD televisions
and e-readers are expected to be hot sellers, Nayar said.
Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) Kindle will get its own display
in stores starting next week to let users try the e-reader and
the Kindle Fire, which debuts in mid-November.
One category getting less attention this year is 3D
televisions. All Target stores have one 3D TV in stock, and
some have two varieties. "We feel that it still hasn't caught
up to the mainstream consumer," Nayar said.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago)