May 17 Retailer Target Corp has informed
top suppliers of packaged foods, such at Kraft Foods Group Inc
, that it plans to put less money into promoting their
products in favor of fresher, healthier foods, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Sunday.
Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal said the
Minneapolis-based department store chain informed several
suppliers, including Kraft, General Mills Inc, Campbell
Soup Co, Kellogg Co and others of the plan earlier
this year.
That means canned soup, cornflakes, boxed macaroni and
cheese and other packaged, processed foods will get less optimal
shelf space and promotional signage in its grocery aisles in
favor of items such as fancy sauces and oils and granola, the
people told the journal.
The move is designed to reflect the changing tastes of
Americans looking for healthier options, the report said.
Target representatives could not immediately be reached for
comment.
