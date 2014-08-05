Aug 5 Target Corp cut its second-quarter
earnings estimate, citing costs related to the data breach last
year and higher promotions and discounts in North America.
Target's shares fell 4.4 percent to $58 in premarket trading
on Tuesday.
The third-largest U.S. retailer also said same-store sales
were flat in the United States and sales were weak in Canada in
the quarter ended July.
Target said profit was hurt by $148 million in costs related
to the data breach during the 2013 holiday season.
The company estimated earnings of about 78 cents per share
for the quarter, lower than its prior forecast of 85 cents to
$1.00 per share.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)