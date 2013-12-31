NEW YORK Dec 31 Target Corp, which is
dealing with one of the largest ever payment-data breaches in
U.S. retail history, said on Tuesday that some of the gift cards
it sold over the holiday season were not activated properly.
"We are aware that some Target gift cards were not fully
activated and apologize for the inconvenience," Target
spokeswoman Molly Snyder said in an e-mail.
The third-largest U.S. retailer promised to honor the gift
cards and said fewer than 0.1 percent of the cards sold during
the busy season were affected.
Shoppers can bring the cards to the guest service desk at
their local Target stores or call 1-800-544-2943 for assistance,
Snyder added.
The news came less than two weeks after the company revealed
that hackers had stolen data from up to 40 million credit and
debit cards of shoppers who visited its stores during the first
three weeks of the holiday season. Target's consumer perception
scores dropped to their lowest level since 2007 after the
breach, a survey showed.