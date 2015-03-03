March 2 Target Corp has zeroed in on
seven grocery categories, including granola, yogurt and craft
beer, to attract younger shoppers, urban dwellers, and
Hispanics, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
The U.S. retailer is showing signs that its food direction
will become less reliant on packaged and processed foods that
are out of favor with many consumers, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1ASqDuc)
The changes would mean less shelf space for packaged food
companies like Campbell Soup Co, General Mills Inc
and Kraft Foods Group Inc.
Target is also looking to hire an executive with grocery
experience to head the business and Chief Executive Brian
Cornell has been interviewing candidates in recent weeks, the
newspaper said.
Company representatives were not immediately available for
comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
Target is expected to unveil plans for new investments and
cost cuts at an analyst meeting in New York on Tuesday.
Under Cornell, who took over as chief executive in August,
Target has already made a few big strategic shifts, including
pulling out of the Canadian market and refocusing on a few key
product lines such as beauty, apparel and baby goods.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)