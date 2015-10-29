US STOCKS-Wall St pares gains as healthcare bill vote awaited
* Indexes up: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.53 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
NEW YORK Oct 29 Target Corp said it will offer free shipping for all online orders in the U.S. and has struck a new deal to ship products to 200 countries during the holidays.
The discount retailer has also struck a deal with Borderfree Inc to ship products internationally to 200 countries and territories outside the U.S., Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell said at a media briefing in New York.
The November to December holiday shopping season is a crucial time for retailers during which they earn a disproportionate share of their annual profits and sales.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.53 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Decision to eliminate about 200 salaried positions across few additional functions in U.S. and Canada out of 41,000 global employees