March 19 Target Corp said on Monday it expects its annual dividend to reach $3 per share or more by 2017, if it meets its profit goals, and plans to continue buying back shares under a program authorized in January.

Target, which said it had completed a $10 billion share repurchase program from 2007, said in a statement it "continues to generate far more cash than we need to fund" its main business.

The discount retailer has a goal of a profit per share of $8 by 2017. Last fiscal year, Target had earnings of $4.27 per share.

Target said it would manage its share repurchases in a way that would keep its investment grade credit ratings.

In January, Target's board directors authorized a $5 billion buyback the retailer expects to complete within two to three years. (Reporting By Phil Wahba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)