March 19 Target Corp said on Monday it
expects its annual dividend to reach $3 per share or more by
2017, if it meets its profit goals, and plans to continue buying
back shares under a program authorized in January.
Target, which said it had completed a $10 billion share
repurchase program from 2007, said in a statement it "continues
to generate far more cash than we need to fund" its main
business.
The discount retailer has a goal of a profit per share of $8
by 2017. Last fiscal year, Target had earnings of $4.27 per
share.
Target said it would manage its share repurchases in a way
that would keep its investment grade credit ratings.
In January, Target's board directors authorized a $5 billion
buyback the retailer expects to complete within two to three
years.
