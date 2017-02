May 2 Target Corp. said on Wednesday that it will stop selling Amazon.com Inc's Kindle devices in coming weeks.

"Target is phasing out Amazon- and Kindle-branded products in the spring of 2012," Target spokeswoman Molly Snyder wrote in an email to Reuters. "We will continue to offer our guests a full assortment of e-readers and supporting accessories." (Reporting By Alistair Barr; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)