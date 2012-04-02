BRIEF-Civeo reports Q4 revenue of $91 million
* Civeo Corp - Expects capital expenditures of approximately $15 to $18 million for full year 2017
April 2 Target Corp on Monday named Jeffrey Jones as its chief marketing officer, bringing in an executive with experience at advertising agencies, Gap Inc and elsewhere to fill a role that has been vacant since October.
Jones, 44, most recently served as partner and president of McKinney, a North Carolina-based advertising agency, Target said.
The chic discount chain said that it considered both internal and external candidates for the chief marketing officer position after Michael Francis left the company in October.
* under the agreement, Luxottica will develop, produce and market a range of eyewear branded Ferrari and Ray-Ban
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday: