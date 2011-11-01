* No successor named yet
Nov 1 Target Corp (TGT.N) said on Tuesday that
Chief Financial Officer Doug Scovanner will retire in March
after holding the role for more than 17 years, the third
high-profile departure at the company in less than a month.
No successor has been named, though the discount retailer
said in a statement that it had a "strong leadership bench."
Scovanner, who turns 56 later this month, does not plan to
retire until the end of March. The announcement of his
departure comes as Target kicks off the important holiday
selling season and soon after two other executives left.
On Oct. 13, Target said that Target.com President Steve
Eastman had left the company to pursue other opportunities.
On Oct. 3, Michael Francis, Target's chief marketing
officer since 2008, left and was named J.C. Penney Co Inc's
(JCP.N) new president under Ron Johnson. Johnson, recently
known for his tenure at Apple Inc (AAPL.O), also previously
worked for Target.
Scovanner became CFO of Dayton Hudson Corp, now Target, in
1994 and added the title of executive vice president in 1999.
Shares of Minneapolis-based Target fell 1.9 percent to
$53.72 in premarket trading.
(Reporting by Brad Dorfman and Jessica Wohl in Chicago,
editing by Dave Zimmerman and Gerald E. McCormick)