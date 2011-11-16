* Q3 EPS $0.82 vs Wall St view $0.74
* Sees Q4 EPS ex-items $1.43-$1.53
* Toy sales slow so far after Walmart's layaway push
* Shares up 1.3 percent
By Jessica Wohl
Nov 16 Target Corp's (TGT.N) toy business took
a big hit from Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) early in the U.S.
holiday shopping season, as Walmart's return to offering
layaway seems to be gaining momentum even before Thanksgiving.
Comments from Target's top executives, made after the chain
posted a much better-than-expected third-quarter profit, showed
that the chic discount chain may be suffering from its plan to
wait until next week to unveil its Black Friday plans and
largely stick to familiar strategies while others such as
Walmart tweak their tried-and-true pitches.
Walmart, the largest retailer, brought back holiday layaway
on toys and electronics in October after a five-year hiatus. It
has been advertising a lot more, including releasing its Black
Friday ad last week, and plans to start special sales earlier
than ever, at 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving night.
"Toys is off to a slow start and I think that's going to be
a bit of an uphill climb for us this year, although we're still
optimistic about the rest of the fourth quarter," Kathryn
Tesija, Target's executive vice president of merchandising,
said during a conference call. "Walmart's layaway program has
certainly hurt us in November."
Target is opening its stores at midnight the day after
Thanksgiving, earlier than it has before, but does not plan to
reveal its Black Friday specials until the day before
Thanksgiving. [ID:nN1E7A8134] It is also offering its card
holders free shipping online, hoping to woo shoppers away from
sites such as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).
Shares of Target, up as much as 3.4 percent earlier in the
day, were up 1.3 percent in afternoon trading.
This year's early promotional push has led some shoppers to
buy. According to a new National Retail Federation survey, 51.4
percent of Americans had already started holiday shopping in
early November, up from 48.9 percent last year.
Target said the early release of Black Friday deals by
competitors has led people to do more comparison shopping.
The U.S. discount chain also indicated that this quarter's
profit may be better than Wall Street has been anticipating. It
expects sales at existing stores to rise about 4 percent during
the fourth quarter that ends in January, relatively in line
with the past two quarters of this year.
It expects shoppers to spend cautiously this quarter.
Target, which had forecast a low-to-mid single-digit
percentage rise in November same-store sales, said that so far
results were in line with its expectations.
Still, the number of shoppers at Target is up, while
traffic at Walmart U.S. stores continues to decline, albeit at
a slower pace, as that company works on winning back patrons.
On Tuesday, Wal-Mart's profit came in just short of
expectations. [ID:nN1E7AE055]
( For a graphic on Target vs. Wal-Mart, click
link.reuters.com/xuv94s )
QUARTER TOPPED EXPECTATIONS
Target's profit rose much more than expected, with strong
retail margins and shoppers responding to its 5 percent
discount for cardholders.
The number of transactions at stores open at least a year
rose just 0.3 percent, after increasing 0.5 percent in the
second quarter, suggesting that expanded food departments and a
limited-edition line of Missoni goods did little to lure more
shoppers to the stores during the quarter.
Target earned $555 million, or 82 cents per share, in the
third quarter ended on Oct. 29, up from $535 million, or 74
cents per share, a year earlier.
The company had forecast earnings of 70 cents to 75 cents
per share, and analysts on average were expecting 74 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Minneapolis-based Target has 1,767 U.S. stores and plans to
open some in Canada starting in 2013. Excluding costs from the
Canada entry, Target said it had earned 87 cents per share.
Gross margin slipped to 30.5 percent from 30.6 percent, but
was less of a decline than analysts expected.
Third-quarter sales rose 5.4 percent to $16.05 billion.
Same-store sales rose 4.3 percent. The average amount spent per
transaction at those established stores rose 4.1 percent as
shoppers bought more items and prices were higher.
Target forecast fourth-quarter earnings of $1.43 to $1.53
per share, excluding certain items. Analysts were looking for a
profit of $1.47 per share.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; editing by John
Wallace, Lisa Von Ahn, Dave Zimmerman and Gunna dickson)