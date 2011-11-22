Nov 21 Retailer Target Corp (TGT.N) is experiencing egg shortages at some stores nationwide after dropping a supplier that has been accused of animal cruelty, The Associated Press reported on Monday.

The AP said stores from Chicago to North Carolina reported shortages after Target stopped doing business with Sparboe Farms. The company was the target of an undercover video that showed multiple instances of animal cruelty and unclean practices.

Sparboe said on its website that the acts depicted in the footage are "totally unacceptable and completely at odds with our values as egg farmers". The company said it has terminated four employees complicit in "this disturbing activity" and that its investigation is ongoing.

Target sold the eggs under the Sparboe brand and also under its own Market Pantry and Archer Farms labels, the wire service said.

Spokespeople for Target did not return calls for comment. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; editing by Carol Bishopric)