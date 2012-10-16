By Jessica Wohl
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 16 Target Corp will match
certain online retailers' prices this holiday season as the
discount chain tries to stand out during what could be a fierce
holiday season, Chief Executive Gregg Steinhafel said on
Tuesday.
Target will let shoppers match prices from online retailers
including Amazon.com, Walmart.com, BestBuy.com
, Toysrus.com and Babiesrus.com between Nov. 1
and Dec. 16, the company told reporters at a meeting in New
York.
Target's strategy for the season includes being "highly
promotional" and "intensely competitive" on price, while also
working on promoting exclusive merchandise, Steinhafel said.
Target will also give its REDcard credit and debit card
holders an extra 30 days to return nearly all purchases made
with the cards.