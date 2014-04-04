METALS-London copper hits over 1-wk top as dollar drops in wake of Fed
* Global lead market deficit deepens to 15,000 T in Jan -ILZSG
April 4 The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation ordered that the many lawsuits that accuse Target Corp of failing to protect customers from a data breach will be consolidated in the retailer's home state Minnesota.
The order brings together 33 lawsuits across 18 districts, and potentially many more tag-along actions, before the U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson in Minnesota.
The centralization will eliminate duplicative discovery, prevent inconsistent pre-trial rulings, and conserve the resources of the parties and the judiciary, according to the transfer order.
Target, the third-largest U.S. retailer, faces several class-action lawsuits and action from banks that could seek reimbursement for millions of dollars in losses due to fraud and the cost of card replacements.
The case is in re: Target Corporation Customer Data Security Breach Litigation; case number 02522, U.S. District Court, Minnesota. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Says sale proceeds of 3.356 mln pounds have been received by company
TOKYO, March 16 Japanese stocks eked out small gains in choppy trade on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked U.S. interest rates, but signalled no pick-up in the pace of tightening.