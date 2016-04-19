April 19 Target Corp said on Tuesday
that transgender employees and customers can use the bathroom
that corresponds with their gender identity, taking a stand on
an issue at the center of a heated national debate.
The move comes after some state lawmakers have sought to
enact laws seen by critics as discriminatory against transgender
people.
"In our stores, we demonstrate our commitment to an
inclusive experience in many ways," Target said in a statement
on its website, noting debates around proposed laws in several
states. "Most relevant for the conversations currently under
way, we welcome transgender team members and guests to use the
restroom or fitting room facility that corresponds with their
gender identity."
North Carolina last month became the first state to require
transgender people to use restrooms and locker rooms in schools
and other public facilities that correspond with their birth
gender instead of the gender with which they identify.
In Tennessee, a similar measure in the state legislature was
pulled on Monday by its sponsor in the House of Representatives,
Republican Susan Lynn, for further study, The Tennessean
newspaper reported.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Chris Reese)