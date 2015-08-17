New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
Aug 17 Target Corp promoted Chief Financial Officer John Mulligan to the newly created role of chief operating officer, and appointed Express Scripts Holding Co's CFO Cathy Smith as his replacement.
Mulligan, who has been CFO since 2012, would assume oversight of stores, supply chain and properties starting Sep. 1, the company said.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru,)
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.