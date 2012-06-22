June 22 Target Corp on Thursday sold $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TARGET AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 4 PCT MATURITY 07/01/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 97.859 FIRST PAY 01/01/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 4.125 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/28/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 145 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS