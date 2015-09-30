Sept 30 Target Corp will match its
online prices with more than two dozen online competitors
including Amazon.com and Wal-Mart Stores Inc
from Thursday, the Associated Press reported.
The change in policy is a big step for the fourth-largest
U.S. retailer, which until now only matched prices at its own
stores and not at online rivals, AP said. (bit.ly/1jwSyuh)
Target is increasing the number of online rivals that it
will match from five to 29, including for the first time stores
that require membership, such as Costco Wholesale Corp
and Sam's Club.
Target will now allow 14 days, up from seven days, for
shoppers to get a price adjustment, AP said.
Reuters could not immediately reach Target for comment
outside regular U.S. business hours.
This is the company's latest move under Chief Executive
Brian Cornell, who has sought to narrow the retailer's focus to
a handful of product lines where Target believes it has an edge
on quality and price while also investing to catch up with
rivals online.
(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)