Sept 30 Target Corp will match its online prices with more than two dozen online competitors including Amazon.com and Wal-Mart Stores Inc from Thursday, the Associated Press reported.

The change in policy is a big step for the fourth-largest U.S. retailer, which until now only matched prices at its own stores and not at online rivals, AP said. (bit.ly/1jwSyuh)

Target is increasing the number of online rivals that it will match from five to 29, including for the first time stores that require membership, such as Costco Wholesale Corp and Sam's Club.

Target will now allow 14 days, up from seven days, for shoppers to get a price adjustment, AP said.

Reuters could not immediately reach Target for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

This is the company's latest move under Chief Executive Brian Cornell, who has sought to narrow the retailer's focus to a handful of product lines where Target believes it has an edge on quality and price while also investing to catch up with rivals online.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)