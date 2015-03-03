March 3 U.S. retailer Target Corp on Tuesday forecast a rise in profit and sales this fiscal year and said it would have the capacity to buy back $2 billion worth of its shares this year.

Target said it expected adjusted earnings per share, which excludes data breach costs and other expenses, of between $4.45 and $4.65 for the full year to January 2016, compared with last year's $4.27 and the market consensus for $4.51 according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)