PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 22
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO Nov 19 Target Corp
* Says third-quarter Canadian sales were softer than expected going into the quarter, profit was as expected
* Says Canadian operations have measurably improved in recent months and pleased with start of Q4, but overall results "remain unacceptable" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by W Simon)
GARNER, Iowa/MEXICO CITY, March 22 Farmers in the U.S. agricultural heartland that helped elect Donald Trump are now pushing his administration to avoid a trade dispute with Mexico, fearing retaliatory tariffs that could hit over $3 billion in U.S. exports.
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, March 22 A broad coalition of advertising trade groups, ad buyers and sellers from Western Europe and the United States have urged the industry to stop using annoying online marketing formats that have fuelled the rapid rise of ad-blockers.