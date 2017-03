Nov 21 Target Corp : * Reports third quarter 2013 earnings * Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.54 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Sees FY 2013 adjusted earnings per share $4.59 to $4.69 * Sees Q4 2013 adjusted earnings per share $1.50 to $1.60 * Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.84 * Says in third quarter 2013 the Canadian segment generated sales of $333

million at a gross margin rate of 14.8 percent * Says third quarter u.s. comparable sales increase of 0.9 percent * Says remains on track to have 124 canadian target stores open by year end * FY earnings per share view $3.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 earnings per share view $1.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3"financial results reflect continued strong execution in our U.S. segment

in an environment where consumer spending remains constrained" * Q3 total revenues $17.26 billion, up 2 percent ; Q3 revenue view $17.36

