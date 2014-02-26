By Dhanya Skariachan and Jim Finkle
NEW YORK/BOSTON Feb 26 Target Corp
shares made strong gains after it reassured investors that
customers were beginning to return to its U.S. stores,
suggesting that the impact of a massive data breach may not be
as severe as some had feared.
The third-largest U.S. retailer said on Wednesday that
customer traffic had started to improve this year after falling
significantly at the end of the holidays when news of the cyber
attack and theft of payment card data spooked shoppers.
Chief Financial Officer John Mulligan said on a conference
call he expected first-quarter sales at its established U.S.
stores to be flat to down 2 percent and so far in February,
they have been running within that range and nearly flat to last
year.
Target shares, which had fallen 11 percent since news of the
breach broke before Wednesday, were up 6.8 percent at $60.37,
their highest level for almost six weeks.
It was the first time the Minneapolis-based chain had faced
Wall Street since the breach, which led to the theft of about 40
million credit and debit card records and 70 million other
records with information such as addresses and phone numbers of
shoppers compromised.
Earlier on Wednesday, Target warned that costs tied to the
cyber attack could hurt its results in the first quarter and
beyond.
Still, its shares rose as its full-year outlook was better
than some investors had expected. Mulligan said on the call that
the outlook did not include potential additional costs related
to the data breach.
The retailer now sees 2014 buyback capacity at $1 billion to
$2 billion as it sets aside money to cope with the breach and
tries to stay away from borrowing more to preserve its credit
rating. It had originally planned to buy back up to $4 billion
of shares this year.
Target reported a 46 percent drop in net profit in the
crucial holiday quarter and reported $61 million in costs
related to the breach, much of which was covered by insurance.
It did not provide an estimate on future expenses related to the
cyber attack, though it said they "may have a material adverse
effect" on results of operations through the end of the current
year and beyond.
"It is going to take some time for this to heal," said Sean
Naughton of Piper Jaffray, who estimates that transactions were
down "in the high single digits" in the weeks after the breach
was disclosed.
Target said it sees first-quarter profit of 60 cents to 75
cents, excluding expenses related to the data breach and other
items. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly profit of
85 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. For the full
year, Target sees earnings of $3.85 to $4.15 a share on that
basis, compared with the analyst forecast of $4.15 per share.
Naughton said that Target's reputation for having a top-rate
shopping experience had been tarnished by the fact that many
customers have either had to have payment cards replaced or find
themselves checking their monthly statements more closely,
giving them a negative association with the retailer.
He noted that Target posted a 5.5 percent drop in
transaction count during the quarter, the worst he had ever
seen, even steeper than the 4.8 percent drop reported when the
United States was in the midst of a financial crisis in the
fourth quarter of 2008.
Sales fell 3.8 percent to $21.52 billion in the fourth
quarter, missing the already lowered estimate of $22.37 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Sales at U.S. stores open
at least a year, fell 2.5 percent.
The data breach "took the wind out of Target's sails - and
unfortunately sales," said Sandy Skrovan, U.S. Research Director
at Planet Retail.
Net earnings fell to $520 million, or 81 cents a share in
the three months that ended on Feb 1, from $961 million, or
$1.47 a share, a year earlier. Excluding its losses in Canada
and a host of items, it earned $1.30 a share. That was at the
high end of its lowered forecast from January.
The retailer had already lowered expectations for the fourth
quarter. News of the breach has hurt its reputation and stock,
and made many on Wall Street take down their profit and sales
estimates on Target.
THE BREACH EFFECT
Target said of the $61 million in expenses related to the
breach during the quarter, $44 million were offset by an
insurance payment, bringing the impact to $17 million.
Mark Rasch, a former cyber crimes prosecutor who worked on
some of the biggest U.S. payment card breach cases, said that it
was too early to estimate how big the bill would be, but it
would certainly be in the hundreds of millions of dollars and
could top $1 billion. "We know it is going to be big. We just
don't know how big," he said.
Target has declined to discuss exactly what sorts of costs
its cyber insurance will cover or identify its insurers.
Insurers offer cyber policies that cover costs for items
such as investigating breaches and repairing networks,
compensating credit card issuers for fraudulent activity,
fighting lawsuits and responding to regulatory probes.
Target said breach-related expenses may include costs for
reissuing cards, lawsuits, government probes and enforcement
proceedings, legal expenses, investigative and consulting fees,
and capital investments.