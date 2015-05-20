May 20 Target Corp on Wednesday reported
a larger-than-expected increase in first-quarter profit on
healthy revenue growth and raised the low end of its full-year
earnings forecast range.
Adjusted earnings per share, excluding restructuring costs
and other items, came to $1.10 in the three months ended May 2,
against a profit of 92 cents in the same period a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, expected per-share profit of $1.03,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the full year, the company expects adjusted earnings of
$4.50 to $4.65 per share, against its previous outlook of $4.45
to $4.65.
Target said comparable sales at stores open at least a year
rose 2.3 percent, matching the market consensus, according to
Consensus Metrix.
