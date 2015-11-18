(Adds details from analyst conference call, details, updates
By Nandita Bose
CHICAGO Nov 18 Target Corp faces margin
pressure and will not meet its fiscal-year forecast for online
sales growth, which slowed in the latest quarter, the discount
retailer said on Wednesday, sending its shares down more than 5
percent.
Digital sales, which include online and mobile, increased 20
percent in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, missing Target's
expectations of 30 percent, Chief Financial Officer Cathy Smith
said. In March, the company said it expected a 40 percent rise
for the year.
"It's clear that in 2015 we don't expect to attain" the
fiscal-year goal, Smith said on an earnings conference call.
Target expects digital sales to grow 20 percent in the fourth
quarter.
Smith attributed the slowdown to a double-digit decline in
electronics sales, a category where Target offered "deep
promotions" a year earlier.
Warm weather hurt digital and store sales of cold-weather
clothing like coats and jackets, she said. Macy's Inc and
Nordstrom Inc have reported similar problems.
Target's gross margins declined 9 basis points from a year
earlier because of reimbursement pressure in its pharmacy
operations, which it is selling to CVS Health Corp, and
investments in its brands.
The fourth-largest U.S. retailer, which is in the midst of a
turnaround plan, said growth in its "signature categories,"
including items for children, babies and health and wellness,
was 2.5 times faster than the company average in the third
quarter ended on Nov. 1.
Target raised the low end of its fiscal-year earnings
forecast to $4.65 a share from $4.60. It kept the high end at
$4.75.
Excluding special items, earnings rose to 86 cents per share
in the third quarter from 79 cents a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 85.9 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 2.1 percent to $17.61 billion, beating
analysts' estimates of $17.57 billion.
Target said sales at stores open at least a year rose 1.9
percent, beating the market consensus of 1.7 percent, according
to research firm Consensus Metrix. The retailer expects
comparable sales to grow 1 percent to 2 percent in the fourth
quarter.
Recently Target told Reuters it was considering partnerships
with other companies to help shore up its fresh-food supply to
eliminate chronic shortages on its shelves.
Target's shares were down 5.4 percent at $68.93 in midday
trading. At Tuesday's close, the stock had fallen nearly 4
percent this year.
