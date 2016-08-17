Aug 17 Target Corp reported a nearly 10 percent fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by a slump in demand for apparel.

Net income attributable to the Minneapolis-based retailer fell to $680 million, or $1.16 per share in the second quarter ended July 30, from $753 million, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.

Total sales fell 7.2 percent to $16.17 billion from $17.43 billion, while sales at stores open for at least a year fell 1.1 percent. Analysts on average had expected same-store sales to decline 1 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru and Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Ted Kerr)