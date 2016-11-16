BRIEF-Papa Murphy's reports 2017 development incentive programs
CHICAGO Nov 16 Target Corp reported a nearly 11 percent increase in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by a strong back-to-school shopping season, sending its shares up 6 percent in pre-market trade.
Net income attributable to the Minneapolis-based retailer rose to $608 million, or $1.06 per share in the third quarter ended Oct. 29, from $549 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total sales fell 6.7 percent to $16.4 billion from $17.6 billion, while sales at stores open for at least a year fell 0.2 percent. Analysts on average had expected same-store sales to decline 1.1 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago Editing by W Simon)
