CHICAGO Feb 27 Target Corp :
* CEO says online and mobile sales grew faster than industry
averages
* CEO says to open first 24 Canadian stores by early April
* CEO says to open 124 Canadian stores before christmas holiday
season
* CEO says to remodel just over 100 stores this year, more
moderate pace than
recent yrs
* CEO says has a tempered view of the near-term sales
environment
* CEO says believes Target is well positioned even in the
uncertain environment
* Says to test pay online, pick up in store; pay in one store,
pick up in
another store
* Says to test allowing shoppers to pay online and have items
shipped from
store, including same-day delivery
* Says very pleased with response to prabal gurung line and
sports illustrated
swimsuit issue
* Says looking to expand beauty consultants test beyond Chicago
* Says remains cautious about economy and its impact on
consumer spending