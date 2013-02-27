CHICAGO Feb 27 Target Corp :
* Sees FY same-store sales in line with 2012 rate of 2.7
percent
* Sees FY sales growth about 2 percent
* Sees u.s. retail EBITDA margin rate in range of 10.3 percent
for 2013
* CFO sees $2.3 billion in u.s. investments in 2013
* CFO sees about $1.5 billion in canadian capital investments
in 2013,
including expanding 40 locations
* Sees about $1.5 billion more in share repurchase beyond $600
million from
receivables sale in 2013
* CFO says sales results were somewhat softer than expected so
far in February
* CFO says daily volatility elevated, sales trends have
improved somewhat as
month progressed
* Sees Q1 same-store sales flat to up 2 percent
* Sees same-store sales improvement particularly in Q2 and Q3,
has tempered
view of Q4