BRIEF-Alarmforce Q1 earnings per share C$0.09
* Alarmforce Industries Inc - at end of Q1, completed review process and adjoining restatements fulfilling filing requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 21 Target Corp : * CEO says "in this environment, our competitors have become increasingly
focused on promotions" * CEO "continue to believe that our Canadian segment will contribute
meaningfully to Target sales and profits over time" * CFO says food and healthcare outpaced overall comparable sales, apparel, home
goods comp sales fell * CFO says more guests have come in, but frequency of visits down * Exec says halted share buybacks for Q3 because of EPS dilution caused by
Canadian operations * Exec says November sales so far right on forecast
* Alarmforce Industries Inc - at end of Q1, completed review process and adjoining restatements fulfilling filing requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Investors brace for rate hikes in U.S., and eventually Europe
* Cardconnect Corp reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results