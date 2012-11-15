BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Nov 15 Target Corp : * CEO says initial traffic at citytarget stores has been strong * CEO says feels "very good" about ability to open 1st Canadian stores on time,
on budget and on brand * Executive says in hardlines, Q3 comps sales were softest in electronics * Exec says guest feedback shows consumers confidence higher, but they plan to
continue saving and paying down debt * Exec says "expect the season to be highly competitive and promotional" * CFO sees Q4 comparable store sales up 2-3 percent * CFO sees Q4 red card penetration up 4 percentage points versus year earlier * CEO: "we don't see a lot of price match activity in our stores"
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.