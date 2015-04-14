April 14 Target Corp is nearing a
settlement with MasterCard Inc to reimburse financial
institutions about $20 million for costs incurred from the
retailer's massive data breach in 2013, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
The deal, which comes after months of negotiations, could be
announced as soon as this week, according to the Journal, citing
people familiar with the terms of negotiations.
The $20 million covers costs that banks incurred to reissue
credit cards and debit cards as a result of the breach, as well
as some of the fraud that resulted from the exposure of customer
information, the newspaper said.
In 2013, Target said at least 40 million credit cards were
compromised by the breach during the holiday shopping season,
and the attack might have resulted in the theft of personal
information, such as email addresses and telephone numbers, from
as many as 110 million people.
MasterCard will distribute the reimbursed funds to the
financial institutions that issue credit cards and debit cards
under its brand, including Citigroup Inc, Capital One
Financial Corp and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co, the
Journal said.
The Target settlement does not include financial
institutions that issue under the Visa Inc brand. Target is
negotiating separately with Visa, the report said.
In March, according to court documents, Target agreed to pay
$10 million in a proposed settlement of a class-action lawsuit
related to the data breach.
"We've seen the same story, but we do not comment on
speculation," MasterCard said when asked about the Journal's
report.
Visa were not available for comment, and a Target
spokesperson said the company has not made any announcements and
had no comment on the matter.
