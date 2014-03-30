March 29 Trustwave Holdings Inc, a credit-card
security firm that has been sued along with Target Corp
over a sweeping data breach, said on Saturday it did not process
cardholder data for the retailer or handle Target's data
security as a lawsuit alleges.
In a letter to customers and business partners, Trustwave
Chief Executive Robert McCullen said the company's connection to
Target was not what had been portrayed in a suit filed last
Monday by two banks seeking at least $5 million in damages.
"Contrary to the misstated allegations in the plaintiffs'
complaints, Target did not outsource its data security or IT
obligations to Trustwave. Trustwave did not monitor Target's
network, nor did Trustwave process cardholder data for Target,"
said the letter from McCullen posted on the company's website.
"These claims against Trustwave are without merit," the
letter added.
The lawsuit filed in Chicago federal court by Trustmark
National Bank and Green Bank NA accuses Target and Trustwave of
failing to properly secure customer data, enabling the theft of
about 40 million payment card records plus 70 million other
records, including addresses and phone numbers.
The banks said they lost money from alerting customers to
the breach, reimbursing fraudulent charges and reissuing cards.
Those losses could increase, they said, if criminals ultimately
use several million stolen cards as some analysts project.
While the complaint seeks unspecified damages of at least $5
million, New York-based Trustmark and Houston-based Green Bank
said losses could top $1 billion for card issuers they hope to
represent in a class action, and $18 billion for banks and
retailers combined.
Target, the no. 3 U.S. retailer, already faces dozen of
lawsuits over the breach, but the lawsuit filed on Monday
appears to be the first to focus on Trustwave, a privately held
Chicago-based provider of credit-card security services.
The data breach occurred from Nov. 27, the big
post-Thanksgiving shopping day known as Black Friday, to about
Dec. 15.
The case is Trustmark National Bank et al v. Target Corp et
al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No.
14-02069.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, and Jim Finkle in
Boston; Writing by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Peter
Cooney)