Aug 18 Target Corp has reached an agreement with Visa Inc to reimburse up to $67 million to card issuers for the costs they took after a data breach at Target in 2013, the Wall Street Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1K3REzC)

The breach during the holiday shopping season compromised at least 40 million credit cards and may have resulted in the theft of personal information from as many as 110 million people.

