UPDATE 8-Growing U.S. supply concerns keep oil prices under pressure
* OPEC leans towards cut extension but need non-members - sources
Sept 4 Target Healthcare REIT Ltd :
* Acquisition
* Home will be acquired for approximately £8.0 million including acquisition costs in november 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OPEC leans towards cut extension but need non-members - sources
LONDON, March 20 L'Oreal's sale of British retailer The Body Shop has drawn interest from a series of private equity investors who are lining up indicative bids ahead of a mid-April deadline, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Oil prices fall on concerns of growing U.S. output (Updates to close of European markets)