June 15 Drugstore operator CVS Health Corp said it will acquire Target Corp's pharmacy and clinic businesses for about $1.9 billion.

CVS will acquire more than 1,660 Target pharmacies across 47 states in the United States and operate them through a store-within-a-store format, the companies said in a statement.

