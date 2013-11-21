PARIS Nov 21 Private-equity-backed French flooring maker Tarkett said it priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 29 euros ($39) per share, giving the company a total market value of 1.85 billion euros.

The final pricing was slightly below the midpoint of the expected range of 27.75 euros to 33.90 euros announced by Tarkett earlier this month.

Tarkett's shares will begin trading on Friday.

($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Anthony Barker)