Oct 3 French floor maker Tarkett, which is 50
percent owned by U.S. private equity firm KKR, is set to
launch an initial public offering that could value the company
at as much as 2.5 billion euros ($3.41 billion), the Financial
Times said on Thursday.
The Paris-based group is set to announce its intention to
list on Friday, subject to final approval by the French Autorité
des Marchés Financiers, the Financial Times said, citing people
close to the situation. ()
Neither KKR nor Tarkett could be reached immediately for
comment.
A listing on the Paris stock exchange could value Tarkett,
which sells speciality flooring products, at as much as 2.5
billion euros including debt, the FT said, citing one the
people.
HSBC, JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America are
advising the company on the IPO, the FT said.
Since January 2007, Tarkett has been owned by the Deconinck
family and funds affiliated with KKR.