LONDON Oct 29 Private equity-backed French
flooring maker Tarkett began marketing its planned Paris stock
market listing to potential investors on Tuesday, according to
an offer document seen by Reuters.
Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are running
the offering, and are joint bookrunners along with Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole and
HSBC, according to the document.
Earlier this month Tarkett submitted a registration filing
for an initial public offering in which it said U.S. private
equity firm KKR, which owns 50 percent of the company,
would sell part of its stake.
The Deconinck family, who own the rest of the company, will
buy more shares in the offering to keep their ownership stake
above 50 percent.
The document did not give any details on timing of the sale
but in Europe the listing process typically involves around two
weeks of so-called investor education, when analysts from the
investment banks working on a sale present their research to
potential investors before a price range for the shares is set.
Order books are then opened for around two weeks, meaning
Tarkett could make its stock market debut in late November.
Tarkett was not immediately available to comment.