* OFT says overlaps occur in UK construction materials
businesses
* Anglo American's Tarmac struck deal with Lafarge in
February
* Companies say will continue to work with Competition
Commission
LONDON, Sept 2 A proposed tie-up between Anglo
American's Tarmac and French cement maker Lafarge
of their construction materials businesses in the UK
has been challenged by the country's Office of Fair Trading
(OFT).
The OFT said in a statement on Friday it has referred the
proposed merger deal to the Competition Commission for further
investigation after concluding that competition concerns arise
in a number of markets.
"This represents a significant structural change in this
sector and raises serious competition issues in several markets
which need to be considered in detail by the Competition
Commission," said Ali Nikpay, senior director at the OFT.
"Although the parties did offer to divest a variety of
assets in order to try to resolve the issues identified, we are
not confident that the package proposed would clearly remove our
concerns in all areas," he said.
The OFT said there are overlaps in a number of markets on a
local, regional and national level in the supply of aggregates,
asphalt and ready-mixed concrete. It added that the merger might
also affect the ability of suppliers in certain markets to
compete.
Anglo said it would hive off its unwanted Tarmac UK business
into a joint venture with Lafarge UK in February, with both
companies expected to contribute the bulk of their construction
materials businesses in the UK, after it failed to make an
outright sale of Tarmac.
Both companies acknowledged the decision by the OFT and said
they would continue to work with the Competition Commission
"with the aim of securing approval for the merger as swiftly as
possible".
The Competition Commission is expected to report by Feb 16.
Shares in Anglo were down 2.3 percent at 1138 GMT while
shares in Lafarge were down 3.25 percent.
(Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Greg Mahlich)