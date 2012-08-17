RPT-COLUMN-Iron ore rally; a case of rational exuberance? Andy Home
The price of iron ore traded on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) rose on Tuesday for the sixth consecutive day and is now at its highest level in three years.
WARSAW Aug 17 Poland said on Friday it would sell its remaining 50.7-percent stake in chemicals maker Pulawy to larger rival Tarnow, after state-owned Kompania Weglowa surfaced as the only major Pulawy owner to respond to Tarnow's bid.
State-controlled Tarnow, Poland's No.1 chemical player, said 10.3 percent of Pulawy shareholders responded to its takeover bid, a third of Tarnow's plans, with almost the whole package coming from fully state-owned coal miner Kompania Weglowa.
The cash bid for 32 percent in Pulawy, launched last month to counter a bid from Synthos, is to be followed by Tarnow's share issue for Pulawy shareholders. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Wojciech Zurawski)
The price of iron ore traded on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) rose on Tuesday for the sixth consecutive day and is now at its highest level in three years.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
CARACAS, Feb 14 Venezuelan authorities raided the Caracas offices of Odebrecht on Tuesday, as prosecutors deepened a probe into the Brazilian construction firm that has admitted paying some $98 million in bribes to obtain government contracts in Venezuela.