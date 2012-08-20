WARSAW Aug 20 Poland's top chemical maker
Tarnow beat market forecasts as it almost doubled its
net profit in the first half, having included last year's
takeovers of local rivals ZAK and ZCh Police, the
group said on Monday.
State-controlled Tarnow reported a bottom line of 251
million zlotys ($76 million) compared with an average forecast
of 233 million in an analyst poll.
Tarnow is in the process of acquiring control of another
rival, Pulawy, a move it launched as a means of
fending off an unsolicited bid by Russia's Acron, and
at the same time countering an offer for Pulawy by Poland's
Synthos.
($1 = 3.3102 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Holmes)