BRIEF-Tecnoglass reports Q4 revenue of $80.3 million
* Tecnoglass reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Nov 21 BlueMountain Capital Management: * Bluemountain Capital Management and Iszo Capital file lawsuit against Taro
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to revoke the results of the September 12, 2013
general meeting * Bluemountain Capital Management LLC says Bluemountain and Iszo Capital are
the two largest minority shareholders of Taro * Bluemountain Capital says co and iszo capital asked court to order Taro to
provide with copies of all voting cards and minutes of general meeting * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Tecnoglass reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Roper Technologies Inc - Crisci is currently vice president, finance and investor relations
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S