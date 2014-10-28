Oct 28 Engility Holdings Inc, a U.S. government contractor, said it would buy privately held TASC, a provider of professional services, for about $1.1 billion, including debt.

Engility, which provides skilled personnel services to the U.S. Department of Defense and Department of Justice among others, said the combined company would generate revenue of about $2.5 billion.

TASC's clients include agencies dealing with national security and public safety.

The all-stock deal, which will give 850 contracts to Engility, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2015. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)