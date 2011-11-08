* Project to undergo assessment by a federal review panel
* Review to take up to 12 months to complete
* Opponents decry gov't move to review revised mine plan
By Euan Rocha
Nov 7 Canadian federal regulators on Monday
ruled that Taseko Mines' (TKO.TO) revised mine plan for its
Prosperity copper-gold project in British Columbia will be
studied by a federal review panel.
Last year, Ottawa overruled British Columbia's provincial
government and blocked the development of the controversial
project, due to "concerns about the significant adverse
environmental effects."
This year, Vancouver-based Taseko submitted a revised
project proposal to the Canadian Environmental Assessment
Agency (CEAA) that it says addresses the concerns earlier
raised by regulators.
However, aboriginal groups and other opponents of the
project argue that the revised proposal, if approved, would
still harm the rights of indigenous groups in the area and
cause damage to Fish Lake, a trout-bearing lake located beside
the proposed mine.
CEAA said the government has instructed it to design a
process that will thoroughly assess whether the proposal
addresses the environmental effects outlined in the
environmental assessment of the original Prosperity project.
The agency also said it will use information obtained
during the previous assessment to the extent possible, in order
to ensure a timely decision.
The government has given the agency a 12-month period in
which to complete the review of the revised proposal.
Taseko argues that the approval of the project will lead to
the creation of thousands of jobs and generate billions of
dollars in taxes for Canada.
The Tsilhqot'in National Government, one of the groups that
have most vocally opposed the project, expressed disappointment
at the government's move to review the revised proposal.
"The Tsilhqot'in people are angry and frustrated that they
will be dragged through another costly, foolish and divisive
process when the facts show this resubmission is just a
repackaged version of a previous option that has already been
ruled out as worse than the original plan," said the group in a
statement.
The group, however, commended the government's decision to
review the project via a public review process and it called on
CEAA to reappoint the same review panel members that studied
the company's original proposal.
A representative of Taseko was not immediately available to
comment on the CEAA announcement.
Shares of Taseko, which were trading in the C$6 to C$7
range before the federal government ruled against Taseko's
original Prosperity mine proposal, have fallen sharply and not
recovered ground since then.
Taseko's Canadian-listed shares ended the day at C$3.73 on
Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while its U.S.-listed
shares ended the day at $3.66.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto and Jonathan Spicer in New
York; editing by Carol Bishopric, Gary Hill)