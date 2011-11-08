Nov 7 Canadian federal regulators on Monday ruled that Taseko Mines' (TKO.TO) revised Prosperity copper-gold project will be reviewed by a federal review panel.

Ottawa, last year, overruled British Columbia's provincial government and blocked the development of the controversial project, due to "concerns about the significant adverse environmental effects."

In August, Taseko submitted a revised project proposal to the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (CEAA). However, aboriginal groups and other opponents of the project argue that the revised proposal, if approved, would still harm the rights of indigenous groups in the area and cause damage to Fish Lake, a trout-bearing lake located beside the proposed mine. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Carol Bishopric)