VANCOUVER Aug 26 Canadian miner Taseko Mines
Ltd is suing the government of Canada for damages,
escalating its court actions after Ottawa's rejection earlier
this year of the company's proposal to build a copper and gold
mine in British Columbia.
The small Vancouver-based mining company said in a lawsuit
filed in Canada's federal court that it is seeking an
unspecified amount of "general, aggravated and punitive
damages," costs and other relief that the court sees as just.
Taseko spokesman Brian Battison said the damages could be
significant because the rejection of its New Prosperity project
has resulted in "the loss of a multi-billion dollar asset."
Taseko values the planned open-pit copper and gold mine at
C$1.5 billion ($1.37 billion U.S.) and says it has spent C$130
million so far on developing the project.
The suit, which consolidates two previous judicial reviews
brought by Taseko against Ottawa and adds a damages component,
was filed on Friday, Battison said.
A representative for Environment Minister Leona Aglukkaq,
who is named as defendant in the suit, could not immediately be
reached for comment after hours.
Taseko asked a federal judge in March to set aside Aglukkaq
and the cabinet's February decision to reject the mine.
That followed a judicial review launched last year by Taseko
into a government-appointed panel's conclusion that the project
was likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects,
and harm the interests of nearby First Nations groups. Taseko
argues the panel used flawed information to reach its
conclusions.
(1 US dollar = 1.0947 Canadian dollar)
