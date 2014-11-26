BRIEF-Avexis files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAZF86) Further company coverage:
Nov 26 Tasly Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1.6 billion yuan (260.65 million US dollar) in private placement of shares
* Says plans to invest 400 million yuan in a medicine project in Liaoning province
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yVWG8R; bit.ly/1yfvROL
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1386 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAZF86) Further company coverage:
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.